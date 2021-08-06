Biden offers 'safe haven' to Hong Kong residents in US after China crackdown

President Joe Biden on Thursday offered temporary “safe haven” to Hong Kong residents in the US, allowing what could be thousands of people to extend their stay in response to Beijing's crackdown on democracy in the Chinese territory.

Biden directed the Department of Homeland Security to implement a “deferral of removal” for up to 18 months for Hong Kong residents in the US, citing “compelling foreign policy reasons.”

“Over the last year, the PRC has continued its assault on Hong Kong's autonomy, undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom, and cracking down on freedom of the press,” Biden said in the memo, referring to the People's Republic of China.

He said offering safe haven for Hong Kong residents “furthers US interests in the region. The US will not waver in our support of people in Hong Kong.”

It is not clear how many people the offer would affect, but the vast majority of Hong Kong residents in the US are expected to be eligible, according to a senior administration official.

The White House said the measure made clear the US “will not stand idly by as the PRC breaks its promises to Hong Kong and to the international community.”

Those eligible may also seek employment authorisation, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

It is the latest in a series of actions Biden has taken to address what his administration says is the erosion of rule of law in the former British colony, which returned to Beijing's control in 1997.