Merkel prods Germans to get Covid-19 vaccine as 4th wave worries mount

Germany's coronavirus vaccination drive has slowed and those people who have not taken up the opportunity to have shots will have to take Covid-19 tests to take a full part in public life, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

To nudge more people to get vaccinated amid concerns about a rise in new cases, Merkel said the government will stop offering free tests from October 11, except for those for whom vaccination is not recommended, such as children and pregnant women.

The government will also require people to be either vaccinated, test negative or have a recovery certificate to enter indoor restaurants, take part in religious ceremonies and do indoor sport.

Less than seven weeks before a federal election, Merkel and leaders of Germany's 16 states met to discuss measures to dampen a new wave of infections, driven by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, and avert unpopular restrictions.

"The bad news is that the vaccination rate has lost pace substantially," Merkel told a news conference after the meeting.

"I hope it will pick up pace again after the (summer) holidays," she said, but added: "On vaccinations, we are not where we need to be."

Germany had made the tests free for all in March to help make a gradual return to normal life possible after months of lockdown. Although around 55% of Germans are fully vaccinated, the pace of inoculations has slowed.

In neighbouring France, vaccinations jumped after President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a plan for citizens to have to show a health pass for many daily activities, although the plan has also triggered mass demonstrations.

Merkel said she would like to see around 75% of Germans fully vaccinated. Bavarian leader Markus Soeder, who joined her at the news conference, warned of a fourth wave of infections.