World

Russia, China hold large-scale joint military drills

10 August 2021 - 11:30 By Reuters
The drills come as the Taliban has gained ground in Afghanistan where security has deteriorated as the US withdraws its troops after two decades of war, creating a security headache for Moscow.
The drills come as the Taliban has gained ground in Afghanistan where security has deteriorated as the US withdraws its troops after two decades of war, creating a security headache for Moscow.
Image: REUTERS/Pavel Gerasimov

Russia and China are holding a large-scale joint military exercise in north-central China involving more than 10,000 troops, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The Sibu/Cooperation-2021 drills in China's Ningxia region are being watched for signs that China and Russia are expanding military co-operation as they spar with the West.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper said the drills taking place until Friday marked the first time Russian soldiers would use Chinese weapons. Russia and China have conducted drills since 2005.

Moscow sent Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft, motorised rifle units and air defence systems to the exercise that was focused on counter-terrorism, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The drills come as the Taliban has gained ground in Afghanistan where security has deteriorated as the US withdraws its troops after two decades of war, creating a security headache for Moscow.

Separately, Russia on Tuesday completed joint drills in Tajikistan with Uzbek and Tajik forces near the Afghan border. Moscow also said it was bulking up its military base in Tajikistan with assault rifles and other weapons.

Moscow pivoted to China in 2014 as its political ties with the West sank to post-Cold-War lows over the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. China is Russia's biggest trade partner. 

READ MORE:

Taliban capture sixth Afghan provincial capital as US troops withdraw

Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial Afghan capital on Monday, a lawmaker said, after they ousted Afghan security forces from border towns ...
News
19 hours ago

Taliban claim responsibility for attack on minister's house in Kabul

The Taliban on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on the residence of Afghanistan's acting defence minister in Kabul.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  5. Motshekga responds to criticism over reducing social distancing in schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet