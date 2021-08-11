EXPLAINER: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's legal woes far from over

Here is an overview of the civil lawsuits and criminal investigations likely to face New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for months to come as he returns to private life following his resignation on Tuesday over a sexual harassment scandal.

HAS CUOMO BEEN CHARGED WITH ANY CRIMES?

No. He is under criminal investigation.

Prosecutors in Manhattan, Nassau County, Albany County, Westchester County and Oswego County have requested evidence from an independent inquiry launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James while looking into the matter.

These local prosecutors, known as district attorneys, would be the ones to bring any criminal charges.

The report for James found he groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to women including government workers past and present - one a state trooper - and retaliated against at least one woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo has denied wrongdoing. He said he accepted "full responsibility" for what he characterized as ill-conceived attempts to be affectionate or humorous but said he would resign in two weeks for the good of the state.

Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin has said James's probe, which was civil in nature, “was conducted to support a predetermined narrative” and “left material out.”

One of Cuomo's accusers, Brittany Commisso, last week filed a complaint with police in Albany, alleging the governor groped her breast at the Executive Mansion last November.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said at a news conference that his office would conduct a thorough investigation.

WHAT CRIMES COULD PROSECUTORS BE CONSIDERING?

Apple said Commisso's complaint alleging Cuomo groped her could lead to misdemeanor charges.

The two most applicable crimes under New York law would be "forcible touching" and "sexual abuse in the third degree," said Julie Rendelman, a criminal defense attorney and former Brooklyn prosecutor.

Forcible touching, the more serious of the two misdemeanors, can lead to a maximum sentence of one year in jail, but Rendelman said a prison sentence was "very unlikely" for any defendant who had not previously been charged with a crime.