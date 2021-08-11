World

Russia hits Navalny with new charge that could add to jail term

11 August 2021 - 20:03 By Tom Balmforth and Anton Zverev
The opposition politician's allies who post on social media under the name Team Navalny described the accusation as "the latest meaningless charge".
The opposition politician's allies who post on social media under the name Team Navalny described the accusation as "the latest meaningless charge".
Image: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters/File photo

Russian authorities announced a new criminal charge against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday, the latest move in a crackdown ahead of September's parliamentary election that could add as much as three years to his prison term.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic critic, is serving a 2-1/2-year sentence for parole violations he calls trumped up. He was arrested after flying back from Germany where he had recovered from a nerve agent poisoning.

Navalny and his allies have faced pressure for years, but his political network was outlawed in June after a court formally labelled his anti-corruption foundation and regional campaign groups as extremist.

The Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said in a statement that Navalny had been charged with creating an organisation that "infringes on the personality and rights of citizens", a crime punishable by up to three years in jail.

It said that his Anti-Corruption Foundation had incited Russians to break the law and take part in unauthorised protests demanding his release in January that authorities said were illegal.

The opposition politician's allies who post on social media under the name Team Navalny described the accusation as "the latest meaningless charge".

"No one infringes on the personality and rights of citizens like Putin himself and all his henchmen, including the Investigative Committee," they said on Telegram messenger.

The charge comes a day after the Investigative Committee on Tuesday announced a new criminal investigation into two close Navalny allies, who are based abroad, for raising funds for his political network.

On Sunday, Russian media outlets reported that Lyubov Sobol, a close Navalny ally, had left Russia and flown to Turkey. She has not commented on her whereabouts and her allies have declined to comment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Close ally of Kremlin critic Navalny leaves Russia amid crackdown - media

Lyubov Sobol, a prominent ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has left Russia days after being sentenced to parole-like restrictions amid a ...
News
2 days ago

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's website blocked by regulator before election

Russian authorities blocked access to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's website on Monday in the run-up to a parliamentary election, their ...
News
2 weeks ago

Poll says one third of Russians support ban on Navalny's groups

Thirty-two percent of Russians support the extremism ban on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's political network while 27% oppose it, according ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Motshekga responds to criticism over reducing social distancing in schools South Africa
  5. WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health