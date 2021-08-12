World

Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots — UK scientists

12 August 2021 - 10:45 By Reuters
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease.
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease.
Image: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

No new cases of a rare and severe blood clots following vaccination with AstraZeneca's Covid shot have been reported in Britain in recent weeks after a decision to restrict its use in under-40s, British scientists said on Wednesday.

Vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) is a combination of blot clots and low platelet levels which has been labelled as a rare side effect of the viral vector Covid vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson .

A higher occurrence of the side-effect in younger people has led to many countries to put age restrictions on AstraZeneca's shot.

Around 85% of those who suffered rare blood clots after vaccination with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot in Britain were under 60 even though more of the shots were given to the elderly, the study found, in one of the fullest characterisations of the syndrome so far.

It found that in those aged under 50, incidence was around 1 in 50,000, in line with previous estimates, and experts said the study reinforced prior understanding of risk-benefit calculation of vaccination.

Sue Pavord, a consultant haematologist at Oxford University Hospitals who led the research, said the incident usually affected young people who were otherwise healthy, and was especially dangerous if it resulted in bleeding in the brain.

But she added that an initial spike of cases of the side-effect had subsided as the impact of Britain's decision to offer under-40s alternative shots in May filtered through.

“We haven't seen new cases for the last four weeks or so and this has been a tremendous relief,” she told reporters.

The condition had an overall mortality rate of 23%, but that rose to 73% in cases with clots in the brain known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), though treatments like blood plasma exchange increased the survival rate for severe cases to 90%.

The researchers said they hoped the study would inform vaccination strategy but emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated, especially given much higher rates of other types of clots in severely ill Covid-19 patients.

The paper was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Out of 294 possible cases analysed, 220 were found to be definite or possible cases of VITT, all of which followed the AstraZeneca rather than the Pfizer vaccine.

Multiple clots were found in around one-third of cases, and almost all those hospitalised with the condition experienced it between five to 30 days after a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

J&J's single-shot vaccine is not being rolled out in Britain. 

READ MORE:

Tougher terms: why the EU is paying more for new Covid-19 shots

The European Union has agreed to pay a premium on new orders of Covid-19 vaccines because it is requiring tougher terms to be met, European officials ...
News
1 week ago

Getting your Covid-19 vaccine is a duty not a right, says Gauteng-based doctor

To date there has been no scientifically robust data that has called to question any of the readily available vaccines, writes Dr Daniel Israel.
Ideas
1 week ago

To be on the front foot, we need to get off the Covid death data back foot

Economically, socially and morally this is crucial and it’s not hard to do
World
1 week ago

Delta variant ‘breakthrough infections’ guide

The infectious Delta variant has led to a substantial rise in “breakthrough infections” of Covid-19 among people who have been vaccinated.
News
1 week ago

J&J shot gets FDA warning for link to terrifying immune syndrome

Despite being associated with some Guillain-Barré syndrome cases, FDA insists benefits outweigh risks
World
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa
  3. WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed ... South Africa
  4. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  5. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health