World

British ministers drawing up plans to cut thousands of civil service jobs

12 August 2021 - 13:17 By Reuters
Ministers and officials have been told they need to reverse headcount increases as a result of Brexit and the coronavirus outbreak, according to the newspaper.
Ministers and officials have been told they need to reverse headcount increases as a result of Brexit and the coronavirus outbreak, according to the newspaper.
Image: 123RF/prosot

British ministers are drawing up plans to cut thousands of civil service jobs as part of a three-year review of government spending, The Times newspaper reported.

The UK Treasury has told departments to identify cuts in day-to-day budgets before the spending review this autumn, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Ministers and officials have been told they need to reverse headcount increases as a result of Brexit and the coronavirus outbreak, according to the newspaper.

Civil service unions have been told most of the cuts will be achieved by not recruiting externally when officials leave jobs, The Times said. 

READ MORE:

UK’s labour crisis a result of pandemic and post-Brexit double whammy

Chronic shortage of workers due to self isolation is masking the challenge for firms struggling to recruit after Brexit
World
1 week ago

SA’s explosion of rage a warning to other Brics against the wall

Inequality has grown more concentrated in India, home to two out of the three richest tycoons in Asia
Business
4 days ago

UK's Boris Johnson faces more questions over personal spending

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced more allegations on Sunday about his expenditure on the refurbishment of his apartment and on childcare ...
News
3 months ago

Time for change: Queen sets out UK Johnson's post-pandemic agenda

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to tackle inequality and "level up" the country on Tuesday with a post-pandemic raft of laws presented ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa
  3. WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed ... South Africa
  4. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  5. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health