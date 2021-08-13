World

France's Macron to boycott UN racism conference on anti-Semitism concerns

13 August 2021 - 18:55 By Reuters
French president, Emmanuel Macron will be boycotting the UN anti-racism conference.
French president, Emmanuel Macron will be boycotting the UN anti-racism conference.
Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron will stay away from a United Nations conference on racism next month because of concerns about anti-Semitism, his office said on Friday.

"Concerned by a history of anti-Semitic remarks made at the UN conference on racism, known as the Durban conference, the President of the Republic has decided that France will not participate in the follow-up conference to be held this year," it said.

The meeting in New York is being held to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2001 conference in Durban, South Africa, which resulted in the "Durban Declaration and Programme of Action" against racism.

Reuters

READ MORE:

France's Macron calls for talks to end conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the opening of talks to end hostilities in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, the Elysee Palace said ...
News
1 week ago

Macron acts after phone hack spy scare

French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his cellphone and phone number in light of the Pegasus spyware case, a presidency official said this ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa
  3. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  4. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa
  5. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission