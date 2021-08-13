Storm Fred causes power outages in Dominican Republic, heads to Florida

Thousands of people in the Dominican Republic were left without electricity or running water on Thursday in the wake of Tropical Storm Fred, which weakened to a depression as it grazed the northern coast of Cuba on track to Florida.

High winds downed power lines and rain flooded parts of the southern coast, forcing shut parts of the aqueduct, which supplies water across the island. This, along with rubble on the roads, has cut off 41 communities, the Dominican National Emergency Operations Center said.

It was not immediately apparent when running water and power would be returned. No victims have yet been reported, authorities said.

The capital Santo Domingo and five other provinces of the southern coast remained on high alert given forecasts of heavy rain for another day in the wake of Fred, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.