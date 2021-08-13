US FDA authorises Covid-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised

Moderna has also said it sees the eventual need for booster doses, especially since the Delta variant has caused “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people.

The US health regulator on Thursday amended the emergency use authorisations for the vaccines to allow an additional dose in certain individuals, specifically for recipients of solid organ transplant or those diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

Reports of infections among vaccinated people and concerns about diminishing protection have galvanised wealthy nations to distribute booster shots, even as many countries struggle to access first vaccine doses.

The World Health Organisation last week called for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots until at least the end of September.

Spurred by the Delta variant, coronavirus cases in the US have spiked to their highest levels in more than six months, according to a Reuters tally.

Those with weak immune systems may not be sufficiently protected by their existing Covid-19 vaccinations, US health officials have said.

US regulators must fully authorise the Covid-19 vaccines or amend their emergency use approvals before officials can recommend additional shots. A panel of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Friday to discuss eligibility of immunocompromised individuals for booster doses.

Wall Street analysts expect the authorisation of a booster dose for a broad population to bolster profits of Covid-19 vaccine makers, as hundreds of millions of fully inoculated people will come back for an extra dose.