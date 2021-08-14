World

Afghanistan's Ghani says consulting with local leaders, international partners

14 August 2021 - 12:47 By Reuters
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani arrives in Mazar-i-Sharif to check the security situation of the northern provinces, Afghanistan August 11, 2021.
Image: Afghan Presidential palace/Handout via REUTERS

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday he was consulting with local leaders and international partners on the situation in the country, as the Taliban continues its rapid advance.

“As your president, my focus is on preventing further instability, violence and displacement of my people,” Ghani said in a brief televised address.

The Taliban pushed closer to Kabul on Saturday, capturing a key city near Afghanistan's capital as American troops flew in to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians.

