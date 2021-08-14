World

Tropical storm Grace forms over Atlantic, NHC says

14 August 2021 - 12:33 By Reuters
Palm trees sway in the wind during the passage of Tropical Storm Fred in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic August 11, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas/ File photo

Tropical Storm Grace has formed over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by Saturday night, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Grace is located about 420 miles (675km) east of the Leeward islands packing maximum sustained winds of 40mph (65km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

