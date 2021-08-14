Tropical storm Grace forms over Atlantic, NHC says
14 August 2021 - 12:33
Tropical Storm Grace has formed over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by Saturday night, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
Grace is located about 420 miles (675km) east of the Leeward islands packing maximum sustained winds of 40mph (65km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
Tropical Storm #Grace has formed ahead of its arrival in the Caribbean tonight. New warnings have been hoisted in Puerto Rico.— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 14, 2021
