WATCH | Death, destruction and aid: Death toll from Haiti quake rises to nearly 1,300

The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose to 1,297 on Sunday as neighbouring countries rushed to send aid and rescuers scrambled to find survivors buried beneath the rubble before a tropical storm hits.

Hospitals have been stretched to capacity with about 5,700 people injured.

Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake dealt a massive blow to the impoverished nation, still reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month, and facing a severe economic downturn compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of Haitians spent the weekend sleeping in the open, despite the looming risk of heavy rains and warnings from officials about the spread of waterborne diseases.

Rescue efforts will be hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, which could hit Haiti as early as Monday.