Haiti quake survivors clamor for food, doctors, shelter

Lanette Nuel sits listlessly next to her daughter's corpse outside the main hospital of Les Cayes in southwestern Haiti. The 26-year-old was crushed by rubble during the earthquake this weekend and died after there were not enough medics to attend her.

The hospital was even more overwhelmed on Tuesday than before as patients who were camping outside moved indoors overnight to escape Tropical Storm Grace, which swept through the same region hit by the magnitude 7.2 quake.

Flooding and heavy rains interrupted efforts to search for survivors and help those left homeless or without food and water by the quake, which killed at least 1,400 people and injured thousands.

But they resumed on Tuesday as aid agencies scrambled to scale up their response, although for some it was too late.

"There weren't enough doctors and now she's dead," said Nuel of her daughter, herself a mother of two, now covered in a white sheet. "We came in yesterday afternoon, she died this morning. I can't do anything."

The quake on Saturday brought down tens of thousands of buildings in the poorest country in the Americas, which is still recovering from a temblor 11 years ago that killed over 200,000 people.

"Countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding," said Bruno Maes, the United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) representative in Haiti.

"Right now, about half a million Haitian children have limited or no access to shelter, safe water, healthcare and nutrition."

The United Nations said it had allocated $8m in emergency funds to provide essential healthcare, clean water, emergency shelter and sanitation for all affected people.

"We will continue to scale up our response to the hardest-hit areas," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

At the hospital in Les Cayes, one of the worst-affected towns, about 150 km (90 miles) west of the capital Port-au-Prince, director Peterson Gede said medics were doing the best they could but it was not enough.

"We couldn't handle all the patients," he said. "And we have been receiving supplies but it's not enough."

At a tent city in Les Cayes containing many children and babies, over a hundred people scrambled to repair makeshift coverings made of wooden poles and tarps that were destroyed by Grace overnight. Some took cover under plastic sheets.

Mathieu Jameson, deputy head of the committee formed by the tent city residents, said hundreds of people there were in urgent need of food shelter and medical care.

"We don't have a doctor. We don't have food. Every morning more people are arriving. We have no bathroom, no place to sleep. We need food, we need more umbrellas," said Jameson, adding the tent city was still waiting for government aid.