LISTEN | ‘I made a call and decided to leave’: SA citizen grateful to flee Afghanistan

“We were all ready for anything to come as we knew that was an attack. But as ex-military we were ready for anything thereafter,” he said.

Du Plessis said they decided to move to a “green zone” after the bomb attack.

“After I left, the group moved to a hotel close to the airport. But I heard this morning that they got onto an American Galaxy plane in the early hours of this morning and are on their way to Kuwait.”

Reuters reported on Monday that at least five people were killed at Kabul airport as scores of people tried to forcibly board aircraft leaving the Afghan capital.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday after Islamist militants entered the capital.

Kathy Whitehead, a South African journalist from Wilderness in the southern Cape who works for an Afghan TV news channel, said there were still no commercial flights out of Afghanistan.

“Foreigners are trapped in the country, more specifically Kabul, and hunkering down in safe compounds and waiting for flights to resume,” she said.

Whitehead said the only way out for foreigners was by air. “Kabul is situated in a valley, almost like a bowl, that’s surrounded by the Hindu Kush mountains. Overland to Pakistan is too dangerous.

“Many Afghans are also now too scared to go by road to the border and this is why there have been scenes of such desperation at the airport in Kabul,” she said.