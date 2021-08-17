World

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since Feb

17 August 2021 - 07:51 By Reuters
The last reported community case of Covid-19 in New Zealand was in February.
The last reported community case of Covid-19 in New Zealand was in February.
Image: 123RF\drmicrobe

New Zealand on Tuesday reported its first case of COVID-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland.

The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement, adding the case is now being investigated.

The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.

The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes, the statement said.

"Ministers will meet this afternoon once additional information is gathered to confirm a response," it added.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rushed back to the capital Wellington from Auckland to attend a cabinet meeting on next steps, state broadcaster TVNZ reported.

Ardern will update the media at 6:00 p.m. (0600 GMT), a spokesman said.

New Zealand has followed a go hard and early response that has helped it virtually eliminate COVID-19 domestically, allowing people to live without restrictions although its international border remains largely closed.

The country has reported about 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 related deaths.

University of Auckland COVID-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy, who has helped the government model its response to the virus, said Aucklanders must take precautions and assume they have been exposed to the virus.

"If there is a link to the border, then there is a chance we've caught this outbreak at an early stage. If not, then there will be more cases out there. In either case we should be prepared for an Alert Level change in Auckland, if not other parts of the country," Hendy said on Twitter. The New Zealand dollar tumbled 0.7% to $0.6972 after the community case was discovered.

The news came a day before the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to become the first central bank among developed countries to raise interest rates since the pandemic as the economy booms.

READ MORE

Who can’t have the Covid-19 vaccine?

Currently, children under the age of 18 and people with a history of severe reactions to any component of the Covid-19 vaccine should not get the jab.
News
2 hours ago

KZN officially in its third Covid-19 wave, largely driven by riots - Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is in its third wave of Covid-19 infections, premier Sihle Zikalala confirmed on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Main Cuban oxygen plant fails amid Covid-19 surge

Cuba’s public health minister said on Sunday efforts were under way to restart the country’s main oxygen factory which had broken down even as the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week South Africa
  4. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  5. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in