US aircraft departed Kabul packed with 640 refugees on the floor

US military transport aircraft took off from Kabul crammed with refugees on Monday after terrified civilians overran the airport and forced their way onto aircraft.

In one incident, a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster took off from the besieged capital with 640 men, women and children sitting on the floor of its hold.

The crew had not planned to carry such a large load but were unable to prevent people from clambering aboard through the half-open ramp at the rear of the aircraft, according to reports.

An audio clip of an air traffic controller asking about the number of people aboard the aircraft, whose call sign is Reach 871, has now gone viral.

The crew, who believed they had even more people aboard than the official tally, elected to take off.