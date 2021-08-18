World

Canada to resume flights to aid Afghan evacuations

18 August 2021 - 09:45 By Reuters
A Canadian Armed Forces CC-150 Polaris aircraft carrying Afghan refugees who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada August 13, 2021.
Image: Cpl Rachael Allen/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Handout via REUTERS.

Canada plans to resume military flights to Afghanistan to evacuate civilians as the US regains control of the Kabul airport, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) said late on Tuesday.

“CAF flights will support ongoing operations and will evacuate as many Afghans, who are at risk due to their close and enduring relationship with Canada, as possible,” a CAF spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

US forces had to pause all evacuations after thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday, after the Taliban fighters streamed into the capital unopposed.

The airport runway and tarmac are now clear of crowds and military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan started taking off on Tuesday morning, a Western security official at Kabul airport told Reuters.

Chartered flights carrying fleeing Afghans have arrived in Canada from Monday evening and additional flights will be sent starting Tuesday night, according to the statement.

“We are working in close co-ordination with our US and Allied partners on plans to resume evacuation flights out of Afghanistan as soon as possible,” CAF said.

CBC News first reported the news of Canada resuming military flights into Afghanistan citing sources. 

