Monarchy reshaped as Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

Malaysian king Al-Sultan Abdullah's efforts to end the country's long-running political instability could transform the traditionally ceremonial monarchy revered for being above politics in the Southeast Asian nation, say analysts.

Malaysian monarchs play a figurehead role in the Muslim-majority country and rarely intervene in politics.

But Al-Sultan Abdullah — who this week could end months of political turmoil by naming a new prime minister — has wielded his constitutional powers and influence like no other to chart the nation's political course.

Over the last 18 months, the king named Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, propped him up in key moments during a power struggle and — as public sentiment soured over the premier's handling of Covid-19 — reprimanded the administration, leaving its future hanging in the balance. Muhyiddin resigned on Monday.

Constitutional lawyer New Sin Yew said the constitutional monarch's powers had been stretched to their limits during the ongoing crisis, raising concern that it could lead to overreach by future monarchs.

“A precedent has definitely been set, but it's being set in abnormal times. There is a danger simply because of this precedent, which I hope doesn't repeat itself,” New said.

The palace did not respond to a request for comment.