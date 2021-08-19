World

Tremors strike Haitian city still reeling from quake

19 August 2021 - 11:43 By Reuters
People are seen outside their home after tremors shook buildings, following Saturday's earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 18, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tremors shook buildings late on Wednesday in the southern Haitian city of Les Cayes, a Reuters witness said, a few days after a devastating earthquake killed almost 2,200 people across the Caribbean nation and injured thousands more.

A police officer on patrol in Les Cayes said there were no immediate reports of further deaths or damage in the region, which is still reeling from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday morning.

Across the seaside city, families were sleeping on mattresses in the streets.

Haitian authorities said late on Wednesday that the official death toll from the quake had risen to 2,189.

The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti is still recovering from a 2010 quake that killed over 200,000. 

