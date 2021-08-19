World

WATCH | There's a snake on my spice! Python surprises shoppers in Australia

19 August 2021 - 15:14 By TimesLIVE
A shopper came face-to-face with a python at a grocery store in Sydney.
A shopper came face-to-face with a python at a grocery store in Sydney.
Image: Screenshot

Imagine walking down the spices isle at your local grocery store when, instead of finding something to spice up your dinner, you find one of the most unlikely shoppers casually cruising over the shelves.

And no, this unusual shopper is not Beyoncé, not the president but a python — and it's not even wearing a mask.

This may sound like a budget horror movie scene but it actually happened to a shopper in Sydney, Australia. 

“I was in the spice aisle just looking for something to put on my chicken that night, so I didn’t initially see it because it was curled up way back behind the little jars of spices ... I kind of turned to my right and it poked its head out,” shopper Helaina Alati was quoted to have said by the Associated Press.

The question now remains: having come across this stranger, are you shopping or are you running?

READ MORE:

WATCH | Python strikes at cars and then crawls inside one

In its retreat, the snake headed not to the bush but into the engine of a car.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'The snakes are his kids': Slithery surprise for Faith Mazibuko in mall parking lot

"The owner said he is a sangoma, the snakes are his kids. There were two snakes in the car," said Gauteng community safety spokesperson Pinkie Numa.
News
1 month ago

Snakes are going suburban, and SA is ready for them now

Tongs are selling like hotcakes – just one indication that we’ve become more willing to interact with the reptiles
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  2. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  3. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News
  4. LISTEN | ‘I made a call and decided to leave’: SA citizen grateful to flee ... World
  5. Glenvista High pupils set school hall on fire in exam protest, but it went ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top