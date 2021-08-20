Covid-19 hangover: as more around the world are vaccinated, fewer give blood

From Seoul to Paris and Moscow to Bangkok, concerned citizens are lining up for shots as Covid-19 case numbers swell. That may ease pressure on stretched hospitals around the world, but with it comes a hangover: a severe shortage of blood donors.

A number of countries don’t allow people who have just been vaccinated to give blood, and ban those recovering from Covid-19.

With many people staying home as new infections rise, doctors said donor pools have shrunk to alarmingly low levels and put urgent operations at risk

In South Korea, grappling with record infections, donors can’t give blood for seven days after a Covid-19 vaccination, and supply is down to 3.2 days as of Wednesday, from 6.5 days’ worth this time last year, according to the Korean Red Cross.

The Korean Medical Association has launched a blood drive, starting with doctors themselves, warning that patients in need of urgent surgery or transfusions could face emergency situations, said spokesperson Park Soo-hyun.

“There have been increasing times when hospitals notify us of postponement of surgeries or treatments and crowding due to lack of blood,” Park said.