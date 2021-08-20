Harris faces task of convincing Asia of US reliability after Afghan chaos

Harris' trip aims to establish deeper ties with Southeast Asia, a region Washington considers key to checking Chinese expansion. A senior White House official told Reuters this month the vice-president's focus would be on defending international rules in the South China Sea, strengthening US regional leadership and expanding security co-operation.

Regional experts like Murray Hiebert at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies said Harris would have to try to reassure her hosts that Washington's commitment to Southeast Asia is firm and not a parallel to Afghanistan.

“The debacle in Afghanistan will prompt concerns again about US staying power and keeping promises to allies,” he said.

The chaotic evacuations from Kabul have evoked images of the 1975 US withdrawal from Vietnam, whose Communist-ruled government Washington sought to isolate for two decades after the Vietnam War, but with which it now enjoys warm ties given shared concerns about China.

A senior administration official said Harris' trip would show that the US was in the region “to stay,” but concerns about the outcome in Afghanistan could muddy that message.

“What has happened in Afghanistan has been quite frustrating and upsetting for a lot of countries,” said Yun Sun, co-director of the East Asia Program at the Stimson Center think-tank. “The concern is one day when the US determines you are no longer as important, they can just pack up and leave and there is nothing you can do about it.”

“And of course there's China trying to capitalise on that narrative.”

Vietnam has been a vocal opponent of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and Singapore shares concerns about Beijing's increasingly assertive behaviour in the region.

They and other Southeast Asian countries have welcomed the US military presence there given China's militarisation of the South China Sea and its vast coast guard and fishing fleet.