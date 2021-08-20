IN PICTURES | Storm Grace lashes Mexico's Caribbean coast, enters Gulf of Mexico

Tropical storm Grace dumped heavy rain on Mexico's Caribbean coast but appeared to have spared tourist resorts serious damage as it moved across the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico, where it was forecast to strengthen again.

The government of Quintana Roo state, home to beach resorts Cancun and Tulum, said no one was hurt during the passage of Grace. It struck the Mexican coast as a Category 1 Hurricane in the morning before weakening to a tropical storm inland.

Social media images showed downed street signs and palm trees flailing in the wind near Tulum, and authorities reported some floods, power outages and toppled trees.

Heading westward, Grace was expected to move across the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“Intensification is likely now that the centre has emerged over the Gulf of Mexico, and Grace is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes its second landfall on the mainland coast of Mexico late Friday or early Saturday,” the NHC said in an update.

“Rapid weakening is expected after Grace moves inland over central Mexico.”