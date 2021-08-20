World

IN PICTURES | Storm Grace lashes Mexico's Caribbean coast, enters Gulf of Mexico

20 August 2021 - 14:26 By Reuters
A man pushes his bike next to fallen tree branches after Hurricane Grace made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, in Merida, Mexico, August 19 2021.
A man pushes his bike next to fallen tree branches after Hurricane Grace made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, in Merida, Mexico, August 19 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

Tropical storm Grace dumped heavy rain on Mexico's Caribbean coast but appeared to have spared tourist resorts serious damage as it moved across the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico, where it was forecast to strengthen again.

The government of Quintana Roo state, home to beach resorts Cancun and Tulum, said no one was hurt during the passage of Grace. It struck the Mexican coast as a Category 1 Hurricane in the morning before weakening to a tropical storm inland.

Social media images showed downed street signs and palm trees flailing in the wind near Tulum, and authorities reported some floods, power outages and toppled trees.

Heading westward, Grace was expected to move across the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“Intensification is likely now that the centre has emerged over the Gulf of Mexico, and Grace is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes its second landfall on the mainland coast of Mexico late Friday or early Saturday,” the NHC said in an update.

“Rapid weakening is expected after Grace moves inland over central Mexico.”

The NHC said Grace would dump 10-20cm of rain over the Yucatan Peninsula through Friday, and up to 12 inches in some areas. The heavy rainfall would likely cause areas of flash and urban flooding, it added.

Mexican officials said preparations had been made for the hurricane's arrival, with dozens of military and rescue workers as well as staff from the national power utility, gearing up to help.

“We're ready,” Laura Velazquez, head of Mexico's civil protection authority, told a regular news conference standing alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Velazquez said the states of Quintana Roo, Campeche, Yucatan and Tabasco were likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Grace unleashed downpours and flooding over Haiti and Jamaica earlier this week. By Thursday evening it was about 65 miles north-northwest of Campeche, with maximum sustained winds of 97km per hour, the NHC said.

READ MORE:

Tropical storm Grace forms over Atlantic, NHC says

Tropical Storm Grace has formed over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by Saturday night, the US National ...
News
6 days ago

Haiti quake survivors clamor for food, doctors, shelter

Flooding and heavy rains interrupted efforts to search for survivors and help those left homeless or without food and water by the quake, which ...
News
2 days ago

Death toll from Haiti quake hits 724 as tropic storm looms

The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose to 724 on Sunday as rescue workers scrambled to find survivors buried under buildings a ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it ... South Africa
  3. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  4. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News
  5. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top