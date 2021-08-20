World

PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary

20 August 2021 - 19:16 By Kate Holton
The British government said it had secured the evacuation of 1,615 people since Saturday, including 399 British nationals and their dependants, 320 embassy staff and 402 Afghans.
The British government said it had secured the evacuation of 1,615 people since Saturday, including 399 British nationals and their dependants, 320 embassy staff and 402 Afghans.
Image: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would work with the Taliban if necessary after the militants capture of Afghanistan, and defended his foreign minister who has come under fire for his handling of the situation.

"What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan, working with the Taliban, of course if necessary, will go on," Johnson told media.

Johnson said the situation at Kabul airport, where thousands of desperate Afghans have thronged seeking exodus from the country, was getting "slightly better".

The British government said it had secured the evacuation of 1,615 people since Saturday, including 399 British nationals and their dependants, 320 embassy staff and 402 Afghans.

Asked if he still had confidence in Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who has faced calls for his resignation from opponents for his response to the crisis, he said: "Absolutely".

Reuters

READ MORE:

Islamic scholars to decide role of women in Afghanistan-senior Taliban member

A senior Taliban leader has said that the role of women in Afghanistan, including their right to work and education and how they should dress, would ...
News
1 day ago

Biden's promised review of pullout from Afghanistan not yet started - source

The Biden administration has not yet begun a promised review of its handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as officials focus on the more ...
News
1 day ago

The men who pull the strings inside the Taliban – and now Afghanistan

Here are seven of the most influential men in the organisation
World
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it ... South Africa
  2. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa
  4. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  5. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top