Police arrest man claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the US Capitol surrendered to police on Thursday after a standoff that paralysed a swath of Washington for more than five hours.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters that the man, identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, parked his vehicle on a sidewalk outside the US Library of Congress at about 9:15am. EDT (1315 GMT) and told an officer who approached him that he had a bomb while holding what appeared to be a detonator.

Police shut down streets and evacuated nearby buildings as they negotiated with Roseberry, 49.

“He gave up and did not resist and our folks were able to take him into custody without incident,” Manger said.