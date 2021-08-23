Australia PM says pandemic focus must shift to reopening

Australia must start to learn to live with Covid-19 when higher vaccination targets are reached, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, despite concerns in some states about the impact of a surge in cases in Sydney.

With over half of all Australians stuck in weeks-long lockdowns to curb the highly infectious Delta strain, Morrison said the country had to move forward and start reducing restrictions as more people became vaccinated.

"(Lockdowns) cannot go on forever. This is not a sustainable way to live in this country,” he said during a televised media conference in Canberra.

“Because if not at 70% and 80% (vaccination rates), then when? Then when? We must make that move and we must prepare to make that move and we must prepare the country to make that move.”

Morrison's comments come after differences have emerged between states that want to maintain a focus on suppressing the virus and the largest state of New South Wales, which is seeking a path out of lockdowns through vaccinations after a large Delta outbreak.