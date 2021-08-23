US FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The US drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine that earned emergency-use authorization in December, making it the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation as health authorities struggle to win over vaccine skeptics.

The FDA approved the two-dose vaccine for use in people over the age of 16. More than 204 million people in the United States have received the vaccine since it was given emergency authorization, based on data from Sunday.

None of the three Covid-19 vaccines given emergency-use authorization by the FDA - also including those made by Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson - had previously received full FDA approval.

Public health officials hope it will convince more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective. Vaccine hesitancy among some Americans has hindered the United States response to the Covid-19 pandemic.