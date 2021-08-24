Guilty plea for Proud Boys supporter over January 6 Capitol riot threats

A Proud Boys supporter pleaded guilty on Monday to making social media threats tied to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, including a threat to kill an incoming US senator.

The defendant, Eduard Florea, also admitted to storing a large collection of ammunition at his home in the New York City borough of Queens.

Florea, 41, a software engineer and father of two, entered his plea at a remote hearing before Chief US Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said Florea used the moniker “LoneWolfWar” on Parler, a social media platform used by conservatives, to make threats before and during the riot, where supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election win.

Florea, who did not attend the riot, allegedly referred to current Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia as a “dead” man.