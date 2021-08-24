WATCH | Family stuck in Kabul airport appeal via Instagram
Evacuation being conducted on a war footing at Kabul airport — Nato diplomat
24 August 2021 - 09:00
Evacuation is being conducted on a “war footing” at Kabul airport as foreign forces try to meet an August 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan, a Nato diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday.
Taliban officials have been briefed about the evacuation and logistical process at the airport, the Nato official said. The official said while the situation outside the airport was relatively calm better crowd management was still required.