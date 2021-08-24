World

WATCH | Family stuck in Kabul airport appeal via Instagram

Evacuation being conducted on a war footing at Kabul airport — Nato diplomat

24 August 2021 - 09:00 By Reuters
Crowds have grown at the airport in the heat and dust of the day over the past week, hindering operations as the United States and other nations attempt to evacuate thousands of their diplomats and civilians as well as numerous Afghans.
Image: Mark Andries/US Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS

Evacuation is being conducted on a “war footing” at Kabul airport as foreign forces try to meet an August 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan, a Nato diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday.

Taliban officials have been briefed about the evacuation and logistical process at the airport, the Nato official said. The official said while the situation outside the airport was relatively calm better crowd management was still required.

