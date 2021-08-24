Weakened Henri drenches US Northeast, heightening flood threat

Storm Henri, downgraded to a tropical depression, threatened to trigger flash floods in the US Northeast on Monday after drenching the region over the weekend.

Predicted to be the first major hurricane to make landfall in the region in decades, Henri weakened sooner than expected, sparing residents severe wind damage when it made landfall as a tropical storm at about 12:15pm on Sunday near Westerly, Rhode Island.

Moving at a six mile-per-hour (9kph) crawl across southern New England on Monday morning, Henri was forecast to drop an additional one to three inches of rain over parts of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm dropped more than eight inches of rain on parts of central New Jersey and New York City's Brooklyn borough between Saturday and Sunday night, according to data collected by the Maryland-based Weather Prediction Center. It also caused dangerous flooding and spurred evacuations in New Jersey.

While Henri's winds were less destructive than Hurricane Sandy's in 2012, its follows an unusually wet spring and summer, which will mean worse flooding inland, especially if the storm lingers instead of moving offshore overnight and Tuesday, Steven Bowen, MD and global head of catastrophe insight at insurer Aon PLC told Reuters.