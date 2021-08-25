World

Russia's Putin, Pakistan's Khan discuss Afghanistan - Kremlin

25 August 2021 - 23:21 By Vladimir Soldatkin
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed Afghanistan in a phone call and formation of a government, which would take into account the interests of all groups in the population, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The importance of promoting intra-Afghan dialogue, which would facilitate creation of an inclusive government, was underscored during the talk, it said in a statement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan were interested in serving as mediators in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan.

Reuters

