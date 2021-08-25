World

WATCH | Timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
25 August 2021 - 06:00

Afghanistan has captured the world’s attention since the Taliban blitzed through the country, reclaiming cities and towns as they moved until they eventually reclaimed the capital Kabul.

US President Joe Biden said they had no idea the country would fall so quickly.

While thousands remain in Kabul and surrounding areas, evacuations continue but it is unknown whether the Taliban will continue to work with Western forces after the August 31 deadline. We take a look at the days that led up to the chaos in Kabul.

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan explained

Two decades after they were removed by the US military the Taliban marched into Kabul on Sunday and seized power again in Afghanistan.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Family stuck in Kabul airport appeal via Instagram

Evacuation being conducted on a war footing at Kabul airport
News
23 hours ago

Taliban fire in the air to control crowd at Kabul airport

The Taliban fired in the air and used batons to make people line up in orderly queues outside Kabul airport on Sunday, witnesses said, a day after ...
News
2 days ago
