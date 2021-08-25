WATCH | Timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan

Afghanistan has captured the world’s attention since the Taliban blitzed through the country, reclaiming cities and towns as they moved until they eventually reclaimed the capital Kabul.

US President Joe Biden said they had no idea the country would fall so quickly.

While thousands remain in Kabul and surrounding areas, evacuations continue but it is unknown whether the Taliban will continue to work with Western forces after the August 31 deadline. We take a look at the days that led up to the chaos in Kabul.