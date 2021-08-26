World

WATCH | Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear, Pentagon says

26 August 2021 - 16:23 By Lisa Lambert, Idrees Ali and Trevor Hunnicutt

There has been an explosion outside the Kabul airport, the Pentagon press secretary said on Thursday, adding that it was unclear whether there were casualties amid the large evacuation effort in Afghanistan's capital.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House official. Biden was in a meeting with security officials about the situation in Afghanistan, where the United States is in the final steps of ending its 20-year war, when the explosion was first reported, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Afghanistan has captured the world’s attention since the Taliban blitzed through the country, reclaiming cities and towns as they moved until they eventually reclaimed the capital Kabul. We take a look at a visual timeline of the events.

The United States has been racing to airlift its citizens and some Afghan citizens from Kabul before its military is set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan on August 31.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Western nations warn of 'imminent' terror attack at Kabul airport

The US and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State militants.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Family stuck in Kabul airport appeal via Instagram

Evacuation being conducted on a war footing at Kabul airport
News
2 days ago

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a Nato country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration Africa

Latest Videos

KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...
Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport