WATCH | Suspected suicide blast wounds US troops at Kabul airport, US official says

A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport on Thursday and US service members were among the wounded, a US official said, after the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by Islamic State.

The official said he was citing an initial report and cautioned that it could change. He said there were casualties but did not know how many or of what nationality.

Thousands of people have been gathering outside the airport in recent days. Western troops are racing to evacuate foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban, and to get out themselves by an August 31 deadline.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said there had been an explosion and it was unclear if there were any casualties. A Western diplomat in Kabul earlier said areas outside the airport gates were "incredibly crowded" again despite the warnings of a potential attack.