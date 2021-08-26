World

WATCH | Western nations warn of 'imminent' terror attack at Kabul airport

26 August 2021 - 13:10 By Reuters

The US and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State militants.

Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have gathered outside the airport in recent days hoping to leave the country.

This comes as the Taliban announced on Wednesday that banks would be opening this week for residents in Kabul to access their money.

Afghanistan has captured the world’s attention since the Taliban blitzed through the country, taking cities and towns as they moved until they eventually reclaimed the capital Kabul.

