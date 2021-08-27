World

Hong Kong court grants bail to student charged under security law

27 August 2021 - 09:30 By Reuters
As part of the bail conditions, High Court Judge Esther Toh ordered Yung Chung-hei, 19, to pay HK$50,000 ($6,420) and his mother and uncle an additional HK$50,000 each for surety, reject media interviews, report to police four times a week and surrender his travel documents.
As part of the bail conditions, High Court Judge Esther Toh ordered Yung Chung-hei, 19, to pay HK$50,000 ($6,420) and his mother and uncle an additional HK$50,000 each for surety, reject media interviews, report to police four times a week and surrender his travel documents.
Image: 123RF/ LUKAS GOJDA/ File photo

A Hong Kong court on Friday approved bail for a student leader who is among four charged with “advocating terrorism” after their union passed a motion mourning the death of a 50-year-old who stabbed a police officer before killing himself.

As part of the bail conditions, High Court Judge Esther Toh ordered Yung Chung-hei, 19, to pay HK$50,000 ($6,420) and his mother and uncle an additional HK$50,000 each for surety, reject media interviews, report to police four times a week and surrender his travel documents.

Yung must obey a curfew, not contact foreign officials, not join any student organisations at an executive level, and not “directly or indirectly” do or say anything on public platforms that might contravene a national security law imposed by Beijing last year.

Hong Kong laws prohibit publication of the content of bail hearings. Under the security law, a judge must believe a defendant will not continue to endanger national security if granted bail, a bar which has resulted in most defendants being kept in custody.

Yung was initially granted bail by Magistrate Peter Law at West Kowloon Court last week, but prosecutors immediately appealed the decision.

Hong Kong police arrest four students for 'advocating terrorism'

Hong Kong police said on Wednesday four students were arrested for “advocating terrorism” after their student union passed a motion last month ...
News
1 week ago

Biden offers 'safe haven' to Hong Kong residents in US after China crackdown

President Joe Biden on Thursday offered temporary “safe haven” to Hong Kong residents in the US, allowing what could be thousands of people to extend ...
News
3 weeks ago

The other three students, Kinson Cheung King-sang, 19, Kwok Wing-ho, 20, Chris Shing-hang Todorovski, 18, were all denied bail and are in custody.

The case was adjourned to September 14.

The police officer was stabbed from behind on July 1 while trying to prevent demonstrations on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule in 1997.

The man then stabbed himself in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital. The police officer, 28, suffered a punctured lung, but survived what Secretary for Security Chris Tang described as a terrorist act by a “lone wolf”.

Leaders of the union later apologised, retracted the motion and resigned from their posts.

The union's campus office has since been raided by national security police. The university has severed ties with the union and banned students who signed the motion from entering its premises.  

READ MORE:

Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years in prison in first national security case

The first person convicted under Hong Kong's national security law will face nine years in prison for terrorist activities and inciting secession, ...
News
4 weeks ago

At pre-sentencing hearing for HK national security case, judges hear defendant made 'stupid' mistake

The defence lawyer for the first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law argued on Thursday at a final mitigation session before ...
News
4 weeks ago

Hong Kong police arrest five on suspicion of inciting children's hatred

Hong Kong police arrested five people on Thursday on suspicion of conspiring to publish "seditious material" with the intent of inciting public ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration Africa

Latest Videos

KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...
Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport