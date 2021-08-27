World

Spanish rescuers pull body from collapsed building, one still missing

27 August 2021 - 09:15 By Reuters
Firefighters carry a body on a stretcher among the debris of a collapsed building in the town of Peniscola, Spain, August 26, 2021.
Firefighters carry a body on a stretcher among the debris of a collapsed building in the town of Peniscola, Spain, August 26, 2021.
Image: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Firefighters in the Spanish coastal town of Peniscola found the body of a teenager early on Thursday in the wreckage of a collapsed building and said they were still searching for another missing person.

Peniscola's mayor Andres Martinez told Reuters the boy was around 15 years old and had been staying in the three-story building, which collapsed for unknown reasons on Wednesday evening in the region of Valencia on Spain's eastern coast.

Around 140 firefighters and emergency personnel worked through the night on the recovery operation and, around midnight, rescued a man who had been buried in the rubble, the local authorities said.

“He was completely trapped by a slab and any wrong manoeuvre would have had fatal consequences,” firefighter Carlos Verchili said. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration Africa

Latest Videos

KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...
Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport