US on alert for more Isis attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule were on alert for more attacks on Friday after at least one Islamic State (Isis) suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 US soldiers, outside the gates at Kabul airport.

Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport on Thursday evening, witnesses said. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal at the edge of the airport.

A health official and a Taliban official said the toll of Afghans killed had risen to 72, including 28 Taliban members, although a Taliban spokesperson later denied that any of their fighters guarding the airport perimeter had been killed.

The US military said 13 of its service members were killed and 18 wounded in what it described as a complex attack.

Isis, an enemy of the Islamist Taliban and the West, said one of its suicide bombers targeted “translators and collaborators with the American army”.

It was not clear if suicide bombers detonated both blasts or if one was a planted bomb. It was also not clear if Isis gunmen were involved in the attack or if the firing that followed the blasts was Taliban guards firing into the air to control crowds.