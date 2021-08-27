WATCH | 'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to avenge deadly suicide attacks

US President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday that his country would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, adding that he had asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back.

"We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said at the White House.

He promised US evacuations would continue.

"We will not be deterred by terrorists, we will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuations."

Biden also paid tribute to the US troops killed in the suicide attacks, which left 13 of them dead and 15 injured. More than 100 lives were lost.