Hurricane Nora lashes coast of Mexico with fierce winds, rain

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of torrential rains, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as the centre of Hurricane Nora grazed Mexico's southwestern coast on Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said.

Videos posted on social media showed the storm lashing coastal cities, bringing storm surges that flooded roads and fierce winds that downed trees.

“Nora is expected to produce rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches (20-30 cm) with maximum amounts of 20 inches this weekend into early next week,” according to the NHC's latest advisory. “This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.”

The agency also warned that swells generated by the hurricane could produce “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” on the southern and southwestern coast of Mexico.

As of 4pm. CST (1800 GMT), Nora was located about 65 miles (105km) south southwest of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (136kph.

From the western coast of Mexico, the hurricane is then projected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.