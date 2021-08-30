Biden declares major disaster after Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana

Palm trees trembled as rain blasted in sideways through New Orleans on Sunday, where retired 68-year-old Robert Ruffin had evacuated with his family to a downtown hotel from their home in the city's east.

“I thought it was safer,” he said. “It's double trouble this time because of Covid-19.”

In the state capital of Baton Rouge, Marvin Broome said he had no choice but to stay home because his wife is the mayor, Sharon Weston Broome. The 73-year-old English teacher said in a telephone interview he was busy stashing the families valuables and important papers in a safe part of their home while Mayor Broome dealt with preparations for the city of 224,000.

Predicted storm surges were already happening, exceeding 6 feet (1.83m) in some parts of the coast. Parts of Highway 90 that runs along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast had become a choppy river, according to videos posted on social media.

The NHC also warned of potentially catastrophic wind damage and up to two feet (61cm) of rainfall in some areas.

The National Weather Service station in New Orleans urged the many residents who have no interior rooms in their home to move to a closet or bathroom for protection. Some parishes imposed curfews beginning Sunday evening, forbidding people from going outside.

“We're as prepared as we can be, but we're worried about those levees,” said Kirk Lepine, president of Plaquemines Parish on the state's Gulf Coast.

Plaquemines, one of the most vulnerable parishes, is home to 23,000 people along the Mississippi delta stretching into the Gulf. Lepine feared water topping the levees along Highway 23.

“That's our one road in and out,” he said.

Edwards told CNN on Sunday that he believed the state's levees would be able to withstand the storm surge, though he expressed some doubt about parishes, like Plaquemines.

“Where we're less confident is further south where you have other protection systems that are not built to that same standard,” he said.