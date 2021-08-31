Plea deal offered to US Capitol rioter accused of grabbing officer's gas mask

Prosecutors have offered a plea deal to an Ohio man accused of striking a police officer during the deadly January 6 US Capitol riot and then trying to grab his gas mask as another rioter fired bear spray at police.

At a status hearing on Monday before US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a representative of the US Attorney's Office said prosecutors had offered a plea bargain to Clifford Mackrell, 20, of Lorain, Ohio, who faces a felony civil disorder charge and charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding police.

The prosecutor said prosecutors are willing to continue discussions. Details of a possible plea deal were not discussed.

An FBI affidavit alleged that Mackrell joined a mob of demonstrators pushing against a police line outside the Capitol and that an assailant later identified as Mackrell helped people break “through the officers’ line by pushing through a barricade.”