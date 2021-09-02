Ida's devastation shocks, fuel shortages hinder recovery

Storm damage from Ida astounded officials on Wednesday three days after the powerful hurricane pounded southern Louisiana, as reconnaissance flights revealed entire communities devastated by winds and floods.

With President Joe Biden due to survey the destruction for himself on Friday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a plea for emergency supplies to assist a million homes and businesses without power, as well as 600,000 people without water.

The number of fatalities rose to six on Wednesday following the confirmed deaths of two electricity workers in Alabama who had been repairing the power grid, according to an executive with utilities provider Pike Electric.

Thousands more were in misery, with countless homes destroyed and towns flooded, evoking memories of Hurricane Katrina, which killed some 1,800 and nearly destroyed New Orleans 16 years ago.

The southern coastline where Ida came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday was hardest hit, with the barrier island town of Grand Isle declared uninhabitable by the parish president after it was covered by three feet (one meter) of sand.

"I had no idea how devastating the storm was," Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told a news conference after flying over Grand Isle and the rest of Ida's path on Wednesday along with U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, whose district took the brunt of the storm.

"We are a broken community right now," Lee Sheng said. "It looks like matchsticks, like a little pile of matchsticks that you're flying over."

Virtually every structure on the island of 740 people sustained damage and about 40% were destroyed, she said.

Scalise reported seeing major marine vessels and dry docks picked up and moved. "It tells you just what kind of strong winds hit for sustained hours at a time," he added.

In nearby Terrebonne Parish, south of New Orleans, the main street of Houma was littered with metal and wood that had peeled off buildings. A tattoo parlor's front door was destroyed and glass was strewn all along the road.

"Never again," said Danna Schwab, 56, of her decision to ride out the storm in Houma and the hours she and her daughter spent pushing against a window to prevent it from blowing in. "It was so scary."