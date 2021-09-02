WATCH | Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night due to what he called a “historic weather event” with record-breaking rain across the city leading to flooding and dangerous conditions on the roads.

Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported.

At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued on Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.

Earlier in the night, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida.