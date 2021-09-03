New Zealand police kill attacker who wounded at least five at mall

New Zealand police shot and killed a man on Friday after he stabbed and wounded at least five people in a supermarket in a shopping mall in the city of Auckland.

“Police can confirm that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket and injured multiple people,” police said in a statement.

“Police have located the man and he has been shot. He has died at the scene,” police said, adding that the situation was unfolding and they would provide more information when it was available.

Police did not say if they believed there was more than one attacker. Nor did they suggest a motive for the attack.

An emergency service said it sent five ambulances and three rapid response units to the scene.