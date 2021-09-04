World

Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty, disappointed Trump didn't pardon

04 September 2021 - 13:24 By Mark Hosenball
FILE PHOTO: Jacob Chansley (pictured), had been a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that casts Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals.
FILE PHOTO: Jacob Chansley (pictured), had been a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that casts Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals.
Image: REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo

The US Capitol rioter nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" is disappointed former President Donald Trump did not pardon him, his defense lawyer said on Friday after the man pleaded guilty to taking part in the January 6 unrest.

Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned headdress and heavily tattooed. He has been held without bond since his arrest shortly after the riot, and on Friday entered a guilty plea to obstructing an official proceeding.

While in detention, Chansley underwent mental examinations and was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

Nearly 600 people have been arrested over the attack on the Capitol where Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden's November victory over Trump. Earlier Trump had given a fiery speech falsely claiming his defeat was the result of fraud.

While the felony charge Chansley pleaded guilty to carries both a maximum 20-year prison term and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutor Kimberly Paschall indicated the maximum sentence the government was likely to request would be much shorter.

Chansley had been a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that casts Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals.

Although he did not get a pardon from Trump, Chansley's defense lawyer Albert Watkins said "there will always be a soft spot" for Trump in Chansley's heart.

At Friday's plea hearing, Watkins asked Judge Royce Lamberth to allow Chansley to be released from prison pending a sentencing hearing, scheduled for Nov. 17. The judge said he would consider this request.

Watkins noted that prosecutors had acknowledged Chansley was "not a planner or organizer" of the riot. Watkins later told reporters that Chansley had cooperated with January 6 investigations and informed on a group he saw stealing classified materials from a Senate office.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Congressional panel tells telecom firms to preserve January 6 records

The congressional committee probing the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol on Monday told 35 telephone, email and social media companies to ...
News
3 days ago

Plea deal offered to US Capitol rioter accused of grabbing officer's gas mask

Prosecutors have offered a plea deal to an Ohio man accused of striking a police officer during the deadly January 6 US Capitol riot and then trying ...
News
4 days ago

Capitol Police officer who shot Trump supporter says it was 'last resort'

The US Capitol Police officer who fatally shot a woman as she tried to force her way into the House of Representatives during the January 6 attack ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post ... South Africa
  2. 'They can ask Zweli Mkhize': South Africans won't part with their cash to help ... South Africa
  3. Zuma’s legal costs crowdfunding doing ‘extremely well’ South Africa
  4. DA calls for Duduzile, Edward and Duduzane Zuma to be given the 'same fate' as ... South Africa
  5. Sassa lost R11m after thousands improperly benefited from the R350 grant South Africa

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York