World

Florida teachers on edge as mask war, Covid-19 surge mark first weeks of school

04 September 2021 - 14:03 By Gabriella Borter
At least four Miami-Dade County teachers or staff have died from Covid-19 so far this school year, as cases and hospitalisations in Florida have soared.
At least four Miami-Dade County teachers or staff have died from Covid-19 so far this school year, as cases and hospitalisations in Florida have soared.
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten crouched to sit at a first-graders’ table in a Florida school, chatting with masked 6-year-olds about books and their former kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Smith.

Lillian Smith, a local union steward who taught at William A. Chapman Elementary in Miami-Dade County for more than 30 years, died last month of Covid-19. At least four Miami-Dade County teachers or staff have died from Covid-19 so far this school year, as cases and hospitalisations in Florida have soared.

Weingarten, in Miami on Friday as part of a US tour to support Covid-19-safe back-to-school measures like masking, told Reuters that Florida is "a place where you have a governor who is more concerned about his political aspirations than the safety and the wellbeing of the people he was elected to serve."

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in July issued an executive order barring school mask mandates. DeSantis, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has said parents should decide if their children wear masks. Parents in Florida and across the country have clashed with school and health officials in what has become a politicized tussle over Covid-19 precautions.

Miami-Dade is among several districts that imposed mask requirements in defiance of DeSantis' order. This week, the state Department of Education withheld funding from two of those districts, though a state judge ruled last week that the state does not have the authority to ban mandates.

Two small districts that did not require masks have had to shut down because of soaring Covid-19 cases. With staff members sick or quarantined, bus driver and teacher shortages have led to overcrowding on buses and larger class sizes, making social distancing harder, Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said.

"Districts are just trying to do the best they can, but it’s challenging when we’re not getting the support from the state,” Spar said.

Valda McKinney, a local teachers' union organiser at Chapman, said the loss of her friend Lillian Smith -- who according to Weingarten and local news reports had not been vaccinated -- made Covid-19 feel more threatening.

"Teachers are anxious," McKinney said.

In the first-grade classroom on Friday, national union leader Weingarten handed out new books.

“This is our honoring Mrs. Smith,” Weingarten said. “One of the things she wanted more than anything else was for all of you to succeed.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Texas governor tests positive for Covid-19, has no symptoms

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth Covid surge, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday but so far has no symptoms of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Biden pushes cash reward to get vaccinated, new rules for federal workers

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged local governments to pay people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and set new rules requiring federal workers ...
News
1 month ago

US urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post ... South Africa
  2. 'They can ask Zweli Mkhize': South Africans won't part with their cash to help ... South Africa
  3. Zuma’s legal costs crowdfunding doing ‘extremely well’ South Africa
  4. DA calls for Duduzile, Edward and Duduzane Zuma to be given the 'same fate' as ... South Africa
  5. Sassa lost R11m after thousands improperly benefited from the R350 grant South Africa

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York