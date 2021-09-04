World

Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, civilian flights to operate soon - Qatari ambassador

04 September 2021 - 13:47 By Yousef Saba
Thousands of people wanting to leave Afghanistan, fearful of life under Taliban rule, were left behind when the evacuation operation ended at the end of August.
Thousands of people wanting to leave Afghanistan, fearful of life under Taliban rule, were left behind when the evacuation operation ended at the end of August.
Image: US Air Force/Senior Airman Noah Coger/Handout via REUTERS

Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid and that it would be prepared for civilian flights soon, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to Al Jazeera.

The Qatari news channel also said two domestic flights were operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.

The channel said two domestic flights were operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.

Kabul airport had been closed since the end of the massive US-led airlift of its citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries. The end of that operation marked the withdrawal of the last US forces from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

The evacuation of tens of thousands of people came amid the rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamist militant group the Taliban, the West's adversary in the two-decade war that followed the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Thousands of people wanting to leave Afghanistan, fearful of life under Taliban rule, were left behind when the evacuation operation ended at the end of August. The Taliban has promised safe passage for those wanting to leave.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, speaking at a joint news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Doha on Thursday, said the Gulf state was talking to the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations in Kabul airport.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Taliban wrestle with Afghan economy in chaos, humanitarian crisis

Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers struggled to keep the country functioning on Wednesday after the final withdrawal of US forces, with foreign donors ...
News
2 days ago

With airport closed, fearful Afghans scramble for the border

Crowds seeking to flee Afghanistan gathered on its borders while long queues formed at banks on Wednesday, as an administrative vacuum after the ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Gunshots and tracer bullets light up the Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US withdrawal

The US completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan on August 30 2021, closing the final chapter of a 20-year conflict.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post ... South Africa
  2. 'They can ask Zweli Mkhize': South Africans won't part with their cash to help ... South Africa
  3. Zuma’s legal costs crowdfunding doing ‘extremely well’ South Africa
  4. DA calls for Duduzile, Edward and Duduzane Zuma to be given the 'same fate' as ... South Africa
  5. Sassa lost R11m after thousands improperly benefited from the R350 grant South Africa

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York