Florida gunman kills four including baby, wounds 11-year-old girl

About a week ago his mental health worsened and he told his girlfriend he had started speaking with God, Judd said.

“He said at one point to our detectives, ‘They begged for their lives and I killed them anyway’,” Judd said.

Riley also told sheriff’s deputies he was high on methamphetamine, Judd said.

The shooter first appeared randomly at the house where the shooting occurred on Saturday night, making nonsensical statements, but left by the time police responded.

He returned early on Sunday morning, killing a 40-year-old man and the 33-year-old mother and her baby. In the home next door, he killed the 62-year-old mother of the woman.

“In addition to that, if he’s not evil enough, he shot and killed the family dog,” Judd said.

Deputies responding to reports of two volleys of automatic gunfire arrived to find the suspect unarmed outside, wearing camouflage and body armour. Riley then went back inside and “we heard another volley and a woman scream and a baby whimper,” Judd said.

A gunfight ensued before he came out unarmed and was arrested.

“It would have been nice if he would have come out with a gun. We would have shot him up a lot. But he didn’t because he was a coward,” Judd said.

“When someone chooses to give up, we take them into custody peacefully.”